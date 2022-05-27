Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 1.06. Netlist has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

