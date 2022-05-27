NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.
NBSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
