NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NBSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.