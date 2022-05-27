Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 170,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,778. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.