Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the April 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.
NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.55 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
