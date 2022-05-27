Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $10.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.81.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.