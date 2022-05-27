New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $46.39 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

