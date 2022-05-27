New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other New York City REIT news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,278,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,951,404.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,106,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,061.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,451 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYC opened at $7.30 on Friday. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

