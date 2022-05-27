Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Update

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,947,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

