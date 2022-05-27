Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in May

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Nexi has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.49) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

