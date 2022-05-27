NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NEXI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristi Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexImmune by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexImmune by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexImmune by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

