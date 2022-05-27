Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Short Interest Update

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXYAF opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Nexity has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Nexity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Residential Real Estate Development, Commercial Real Estate Development, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

