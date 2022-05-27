Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Issues Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

