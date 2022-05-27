Nikon Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nikon in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.
Nikon stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
