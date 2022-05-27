Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Update

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 239,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NISN opened at $0.71 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and a P/E ratio of 0.52.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group ( NASDAQ:NISN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.