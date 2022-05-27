NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NN Group from €63.00 ($67.02) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NN Group from €52.50 ($55.85) to €56.50 ($60.11) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NN Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,271. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About NN Group (Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.