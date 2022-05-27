Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.60) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.09 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

