Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRDBY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.20 ($11.91) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

