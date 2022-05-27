Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NSTD stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

