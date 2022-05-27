NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
NU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.
NYSE NU opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
