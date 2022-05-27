Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 382.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $354.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.59. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.