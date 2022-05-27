Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.07. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $22.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.83.

TSE:NTR opened at C$122.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.97. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$71.40 and a 12 month high of C$147.93.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.86 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

