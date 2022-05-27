NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

