NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $70.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

