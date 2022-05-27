Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JCE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 41,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,471. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
