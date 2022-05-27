Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JCE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 41,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,471. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 305,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.