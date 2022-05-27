Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JRO opened at $8.53 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 253.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 71,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 51,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 645,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

