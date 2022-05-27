Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JMM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 10,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
