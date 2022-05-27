Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 50.2% in May

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE NMCO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
