Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 50.2% in May

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE NMCO opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 75,411 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 384,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 76,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

