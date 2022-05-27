Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $13.09 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $5,043,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

