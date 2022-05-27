Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,783. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
