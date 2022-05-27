Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,783. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 131,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

