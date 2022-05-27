NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $165.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.