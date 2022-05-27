Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NYXH remained flat at $$13.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYXH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

