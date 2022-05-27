O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at Bank of America

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

