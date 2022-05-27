Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 1,456,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,489. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,450. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $73,233,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

