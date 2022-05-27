Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $218,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.