OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $$8.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. OC Oerlikon has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

