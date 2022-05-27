Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.39) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,295 ($28.88).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 861.20 ($10.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.43. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,105 ($26.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 999.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.36.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($125,889.01). Insiders have bought 12,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,133 in the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

