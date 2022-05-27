Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 850 ($10.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.04) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,650 ($20.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

Shares of OCDGF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

