OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $56.44 on Friday. OMRON has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23.
About OMRON (Get Rating)
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
