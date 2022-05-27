OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $56.44 on Friday. OMRON has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

