ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.41.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

