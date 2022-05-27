One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Update

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,936,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOSK opened at $0.01 on Friday. One Step Vending has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

One Step Vending Company Profile

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

