One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Update

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,936,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KOSK opened at $0.01 on Friday. One Step Vending has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
One Step Vending Company Profile (Get Rating)
