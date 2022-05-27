One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OSS opened at $4.06 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.59.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.