Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,030.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

