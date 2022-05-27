Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.94 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

