OpGen’s (OPGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.50.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

