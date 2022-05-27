Oppenheimer Comments on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $190.90 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.58.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

