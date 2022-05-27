Oppenheimer Cuts EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $80.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $69.65 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

