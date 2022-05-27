Oppenheimer Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $190.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.16. 271,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $157.49 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

