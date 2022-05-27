Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

