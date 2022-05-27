Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will post $11.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.75 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.66 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.