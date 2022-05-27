Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 716.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720,859 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

